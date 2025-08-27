 Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off Comments After Announcement
Taylor Swift announced engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce! Their romance began after she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023. Travis proposed in a dreamy garden with a dazzling Rs 4.8 crore cushion-cut diamond ring designed by Kindred Lubeck. Taylor shared Instagram snaps, captioning: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," then turned off comments.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Swifties are losing it! Singer Taylor Swift announced she's engaged to boyfriend Travis Kelce. Their romance has been lowkey simmering since she first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri in 2023. Travis popped the question in a dreamy garden surrounded by flowers, complete with a massive, jaw-dropping diamond ring.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

On Tuesday evening, August 26, Taylor took to Instagram to share dreamy snaps from the proposal, captioning them: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Taylor quickly shut off the comments after dropping the news.

Check it out:

article-image

How Much Does Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Cost?

Taylor's massive cushion-cut diamond ring, priced at Rs 4.8 crore, was designed by New York–based artist Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, featuring exquisite and intricate gold detailing.

Here's When Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Plan To Get Married

According to Cosmopolitan, a source close to the couple revealed that they want to get married and have children, saying they are 'genuinely ready for that chapter.'

The source added, "Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Age Gap

Taylor, born on December 13, 1989, is 35, while Travis, born on October 5, 1989, is also 35, making them almost the same age, with just a couple of months' difference.

Travis Kelce's Father Shares Details About Engagement

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, revealed that his son proposed to Taylor about two weeks ago at home. Speaking to News 5 Cleveland, he said Travis suggested they go out for a glass of wine, and once they arrived, he popped the question.

Ed shared, "They started FaceTiming me and their mother [Donna] and [Taylor's] folks to make sure everybody knew."

