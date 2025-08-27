 KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?

KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has become Netflix's most-watched English-language movie with 236 million views, surpassing Red Notice. Discussions for a sequel are reportedly underway, with Netflix and Sony in talks for the next instalment. While not officially confirmed, co-director Maggie Kang, who worked alongside Chris Appelhans, had previously hinted at a follow-up.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, based on a story conceived by director Maggie Kang, has become Netflix’s most-watched movie ever in the English Film list, amassing 236 million views and surpassing Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice. Recent reports indicate that discussions have already begun for a sequel to the hit film.

KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel?

According to a report in Variety report, Netflix and Sony are already in talks for the next instalment to follow up on the animated feature. While there is no official confirmation yet, KPop Demon Hunters co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the project alongside Chris Appelhans, had previously expressed hopes for a sequel.

FPJ Shorts
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million...

KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million...

Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai...

Tamil Actor Vijay Booked After Bouncers Forcefully Push TVK Worker, Causing Fall During Madurai...

Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off...

Taylor Swift Gets Proposed To With ₹4.8 Crore Diamond Ring By Boyfriend Travis Kelce, Turns Off...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 26: Pari Confesses To Tulsi & Mihir That She...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 26: Pari Confesses To Tulsi & Mihir That She...

Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT