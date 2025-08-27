KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters, based on a story conceived by director Maggie Kang, has become Netflix’s most-watched movie ever in the English Film list, amassing 236 million views and surpassing Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot’s Red Notice. Recent reports indicate that discussions have already begun for a sequel to the hit film.

KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel?

According to a report in Variety report, Netflix and Sony are already in talks for the next instalment to follow up on the animated feature. While there is no official confirmation yet, KPop Demon Hunters co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the project alongside Chris Appelhans, had previously expressed hopes for a sequel.