Hrithik Roshan Rents Sea-Facing Mumbai's Juhu Apartment To Girlfriend Saba Azad For ₹75,000 Per Month

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who has been in a relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad for three years, has reportedly rented his sea-facing Juhu apartment in Mumbai to her. The luxurious residence, located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road, spans 12,000 sq. ft, over three floors, bought for Rs 97.5 crore in 2020.

According to Hindustan Times, Hrithik rented out his flat to girlfriend Saba for Rs 75,000 per month for a year, amounting to a total of Rs 9 lakh. In 2020, the Koi Mil Gaya actor purchased three floors in the building, which included the 18th floor along with a duplex covering the 19th and 20th floors.

About Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad's Relationship

The couple made their relationship red carpet official at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Hrithik and Saba's love story blossomed in 2022. According to reports, the duo met on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Age Gap

Hrithik Roshan, born on January 10, 1974, is 51 years old, while Saba Azad, born on November 1, 1985, is 39, making their age gap 12 years.

The actor was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They are parents to two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The duo got divorced in 2014.

Hrithik Roshan Work Front

On the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in lead roles. The actor reprised his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel to the 2019 film War.

War 2 was released on August 14, 2025, clashing at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.