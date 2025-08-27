 'They Had Glass Of Wine &…': Travis Kelce's Father Shares Details Of Proposal To Taylor Swift, Reveals It Happened 2 Weeks Ago
Travis Kelce's father Ed shared that his son finally popped the question to singer Taylor Swift two weeks ago. Though Travis planned something grand, Ed advised, "It doesn’t matter where, you make it special by kneeling." The couple paused for wine before dinner, and that’s when Travis asked Taylor to marry him. "It was beautiful," Ed added.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Singer Taylor Swift announced her engagement to football player Travis Kelce on Tuesday evening. The couple, who began dating in 2023, have had their relationship documented through countless moments, from Swift cheering at Chiefs games to fan videos of Kelce dancing at her Eras Tour concerts across the globe. While Swifties were eagerly waiting to know details about the intimate proposal, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, has now spilled all the beans.

Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland on Tuesday that Travis popped the question to Taylor two weeks ago and had been planning the proposal for months. He added, "Travis was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Ed further revealed that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, had also been encouraging Travis in the same way.

Travis’ father shared that on the day of the proposal, the couple were about to head out for dinner when the footballer suggested they first stop to have a glass of wine, and that's when he popped the question...

"They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," he added.

Taylor, born on December 13, 1989, is 35, while Travis, born on October 5, 1989, is also 35, making them almost the same age, with just a couple of months' difference.

