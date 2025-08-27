 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Fans On Ganpati Festival
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar / Kangana Ranaut

For the next 10 days, the entire country will be celebrating the Ganpati festival. Today, August 27, 2025, is Ganesh Chaturthi, and people have welcomed Bappa into their homes. Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and others took to social media to wish their fans Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Aap aur aapake parivaar ko Ganesh Chaturthi ki dher saaree shubh kaamanaen. Ganapati Bappa Morya."

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Om Gan Ganpataye Namo Namah, Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah. Ashtavinayak Namo Namah, Ganpati Bappa Morya. Aap sabhi ko Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubh kaamanaen."

article-image

Shilpa Shetty, who won't be having Ganpati celebrations at her house this year, posted, "Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya."

Sharvari posted pictures from her Ganpati celebrations, and wrote, "बाप्पा मोरया! 😁✨ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ~ श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏🏻🌼 Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!"

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Aap sabhi ko Ganesh Chaturthi ki dheron shubh kaamanaen Bappa ham sabke jeevan mein gyaan, sukh-samrddhi aur shaanti laen. Ganapati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya!"

Ekta Kapoor posted on X, "It’s that time of the year again… when devotion feels like celebration and faith feels like family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! ❤️🪔 #GanpatiBappaMorya."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful picture of Bappa's murti and wrote, "Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessing. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

PM

Check out the posts of the other celebs below...

We at The Free Press Journal also wish our readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

