Bigg Boss OTT 3: Meet Armaan Malik And His 2 Wives Payal & Kritika

By: Manisha Karki | June 23, 2024

YouTuber Armaan Malik has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his 2 wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik

Armaan is also known as Sandeep Singh, and is known for his channel Malik Vlogs on YouTube

The most interesting part of watching this Bigg Boss OTT 3 is him entering the house with his unique family

In 2011, he married Payal Malik, they have a child named Chirayu, and a set of twins - Ayan and Tuba

In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Armaan and Kritika have a baby boy named Zaid

Payal's family originally separated her from Armaan, but after year-and-a-half later she reunited with him and accepted Kritika into the family

During an interview, Armaan described his troubles, including running away from home after failing 8th grade twice and being beaten severely by his father

He also feels that you shouldn’t make the mistake of marrying two people like him, as not everyone are like his wives

Armaan claims he has never presented explicit content to his audience despite having two wives

Armaan has a massive fan following of 7.67 million subscribers on YouTube

