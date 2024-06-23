Bigg Boss OTT 3: Meet Armaan Malik And His 2 Wives Payal & Kritika

By: Manisha Karki | June 23, 2024
YouTuber Armaan Malik has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his 2 wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
Armaan is also known as Sandeep Singh, and is known for his channel Malik Vlogs on YouTube
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
The most interesting part of watching this Bigg Boss OTT 3 is him entering the house with his unique family
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
In 2011, he married Payal Malik, they have a child named Chirayu, and a set of twins - Ayan and Tuba
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, which led to a falling out in the family. Armaan and Kritika have a baby boy named Zaid
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
Payal's family originally separated her from Armaan, but after year-and-a-half later she reunited with him and accepted Kritika into the family
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
During an interview, Armaan described his troubles, including running away from home after failing 8th grade twice and being beaten severely by his father
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
He also feels that you shouldn’t make the mistake of marrying two people like him, as not everyone are like his wives
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
Armaan claims he has never presented explicit content to his audience despite having two wives
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
Armaan has a massive fan following of 7.67 million subscribers on YouTube
Photo courtesy: Armaan Malik Instagram
Thanks For Reading!