Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy Did Me More Harm Than Good, Says Hip-Hop Artist Naezy

Hip-hop artist Naved Shaikh, known by his stage name Naezy, has made headlines as a contestant on the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. His underdog story has captivated audiences as an inspirational rags-to-riches tale. In a candid conversation with his fellow housemates, Naezy discussed his involvement in inspiring Zoya Akhtar’s film, Gully Boy.

“Zoya Ma’am heard my first song, Aafat, and discovered me through that. She really loved the song and the genre. The film was a work of fiction and was based on the entire community,” he shares.

Speaking about the impact of Gully Boy on his life, Naezy explains, “I became famous through the film. Though my debut song was a hit, this film got me recognition among mainstream audiences. However, the film did me more harm than good. Despite the makers clarifying that it is a work of fiction, a large section of viewers continued to think of it as my story. People started seeing me in a negative light, comparing my journey to the character in the film.”

Reflecting on his bond with Ranveer Singh, he adds, “We became very close during the filming. He met my family and friends, and we took pictures together. He even introduced me to Deepika Ma’am. She told me that he used to talk a lot about me.” Commenting on his presence in Bollywood, he said, “People know me in the industry. I have also met Amit Ji. He once had to lip-sync to my rap and appreciated my work.”