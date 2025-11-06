Anushka Shetty Turns 44: Bahubali To Rudhramadevi; Here's The List Of Must-Watch Films On OTT That Proves Her Acting Prowess

Anushka Shetty Birthday |

Anushka Shetty, originally named Sweety Shetty, is often referred to as the Queen of Tollywood. The actress is celebrating her 44th birthday on Friday, November 7, 2025, has secured a special place in the hearts of her fans with her unique acting style and versatility. She is highly regarded for her powerful performances in films such as "Baahubali," "Arundhati," and others. Her recent film, "Ghaati," was released in theaters on September 5 and has garnered significant attention.

"Super," her directorial debut, also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonu Sood and Ayesha Takia in the lead role sand was released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Although the film received mixed reviews, Anushka's bold performance was praised by both audiences and critics. Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film "Super." To celebrate her birthday, here is a list of some must-watch films featuring her on various OTT platforms:

Bahubali : The Conclusion |

Bahubali franchise (From Bahubali Conclusion to Baahubali: The Epic)

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali is an epic action film in which Anushka Shetty's character is central to the film's storyline. In the film, she plays the role of Devasena, a fierce and independent warrior princess who eventually becomes the Queen of Mahishmati. Her commanding presence and nuanced acting make Devasena an unforgettable figure in the film. The film is streaming on JioHotstar.

Arundhati

The dark fantasy horror film features Anushka Shetty, Sonu Sood, Arjan Bajwa, Manorama, and Sayaji Shinde, among others. In Arundhati, Anushka Shetty plays two roles: the modern-day young woman Arundhati and her great-grandmother Jejamma, a queen from the past. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Rudramadevi

Rudhramadevi is a biographical action film that is based on the life of Rudrama Devi, one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty in the Deccan plateau. The film, written and directed by Gunasekhar, features Anushka in the title role alongside Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Vikramjeet Virk, Krishnam Raju, Prakash Raj, Suman, Nithya Menen, Adithya, and Catherine Tresa.

In the film, the actress portrays a courageous warrior princess who becomes one of the first reigning queens. It is streaming on ManormaMax, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

Ghatti

Ghatti, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, is based on themes of survival, revenge, social inequality, and rebellion. The 2025 movie Ghaati is a raw revenge story centered on a woman named Sheelavathi (Anushka Shetty) who evolves from a betrayed victim into a formidable criminal. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Deiva Thirumagal

Deiva Thirumagal, which drew inspiration from the 2001 Hollywood film I am Sam, features Anushka Shetty and Vikram in the lead roles. In the film, she portrays Anuradha Ragunathan, a lawyer who helps a mentally challenged father (played by Vikram) fight a custody battle for his daughter. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

​Nishabdham

Nishabdham is another film by the actress which you can add to your Bing watch list. In the thriller mystery film, she plays Sakshi, a deaf and mute artist who becomes entangled in a police investigation after witnessing a tragic incident at a haunted house. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player.