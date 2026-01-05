 Universal Music Group Acquires 30% Stake In Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Partnership Announced At Mumbai Event
The partnership was announced on Monday (January 5) at a press conference attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Under the terms of the agreement, UMG will gain global distribution rights for all future original soundtracks created for projects owned or controlled by Excel

ANIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
article-image

Universal Music India (UMI) has partnered with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, acquiring a 30 per cent stake in the production banner.

Under the agreement, which values Excel at Rs 2,400 crores, UMI will become a significant minority shareholder in Excel with a 30 per cent equity stake. The deal will provide the foundation for a new strategic partnership between UMI and Excel to accelerate Excel's growth and further enhance UMI's position in the important Indian market, read a press note.

The partnership was announced on Monday (January 5) at a press conference attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

article-image

Under the terms of the agreement, UMG will gain global distribution rights for all future original soundtracks created for projects owned or controlled by Excel. "The alliance also includes the launch of a dedicated Excel music label, to be globally distributed by UMG." Universal Music Publishing Group will also become Excel's exclusive music publishing partner, creating opportunities for existing UMG and UMI artists and repertoire to be included in Excel's future productions.

Devraj Sanyal--Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia and SVP of Strategy, Africa, Middle East and Asia - will serve on Excel Entertainment's Board of Directors as part of the agreement.

Excel founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will continue to shape creative direction and content decisions.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, founders of Excel Entertainment, said, "India's entertainment landscape continues to grow from strength to strength, and this is the perfect moment to build meaningful global collaborations. We're excited to partner with UMG in what we believe will be a truly creative and transformative alliance--one that unlocks fresh opportunities for artists and repertoire across music, film, and emerging formats. Together, we aim to take culturally rooted stories to the world."

Vishal Ramchandani, CEO, Excel Entertainment, said, "This partnership with UMG marks a pivotal step in our journey to broade creative opportunities and tell Indian stories with a global lens. With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, we aim to transform Excel into a creative global studio--one that brings clutter-breaking, original content to audiences across platforms and geographies."

article-image

Founded in 2001 with the landmark success of Dil Chahta Hai, Excel has since emerged as one of India's most influential production houses, with a body of work spanning theatrical blockbusters and premium streaming originals. Its film slate includes Lakshya, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy, while its acclaimed series portfolio features Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Dahaad, and the recent Netflix release Dabba Cartel.

