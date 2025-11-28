Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Declared Tax-Free In Delhi, Actor Thanks CM Rekha Gupta: 'Her Gesture Will Help This Story Of Courage...'

Actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar's latest theatrical release 120 Bahadur has been declared tax-free in Delhi. The war film based on the legendary bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, where Farhan plays Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as his wife, Shagun Kanwar

Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

In a post on X on Thursday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the film pays tribute to the "extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice" of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Gupta wrote, The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film!"

Re-sharing the tweet on Friday, Farhan expressed gratitude and said, "120 Bahadur is now tax free in Delhi. Grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha ji, for her support. Her gracious gesture will help this story of courage reach an even wider audience."

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection

On day 7, Farhan’s war drama 120 Bahadur collected Rs 15 crore at the box office, while Riteish Deshmukh's adult comedy Mastiii 4, which clashed with it on Friday, November 21, showed a slower performance with earnings of Rs 13.85 crore.

About 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

120 Bahadur also features Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan. The war drama is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

