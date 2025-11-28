Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 28: Vidya Separates Abhira & Maira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 28: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Friday) begins with a heated argument between Vidya and Abhira. Abhira becomes upset when Vidya threatens her, insisting that Maira will stay at the Poddar house instead of asking politely. She is hurt when Vidya claims that Abhira has no right over Maira. Abhira says that if Vidya had requested her respectfully, she would have agreed, but now she refuses, as Maa Sa (Vidya) has challenged her role as a mother.

Meanwhile, Tanya reveals that she is not pregnant. Hearing this, Krish hurtfully comments that she probably couldn't conceive because of her weight. As Tanya receives no comfort from her husband, she is left disheartened. Already stressed about clients leaving the firm, Krish snaps at her, saying he cannot deal with a pregnancy situation right now.

When Tanya decides to visit another gynaecologist, she unexpectedly spots Kiara at the hospital too, leaving her curious about what Kiara is doing there.

Later, after speaking with Armaan, Abhira agrees to let Maira stay at the Poddar house. She gently convinces Maira that she will return for her soon, once she persuades Dadi Sa to bring her back home.

After learning that Vidya forced Maira to stay at the Poddar house, Dadi Sa becomes furious. Meanwhile, Armaan grows anxious after misplacing the cloth Kiara gave him. Thankfully, he finds it in the end.

Elsewhere, Tanya confronts Kiara about visiting the gynaecologist. Kiara hides the truth and says she was only there for a check-up because she felt weak. Tanya then urges Kiara to at least ask her why she was at the hospital. Feeling emotional, Tanya shares her struggles of not being able to conceive. Their conversation turns into a disagreement, with Kiara accusing Tanya of dividing the family.

The episode ends with Abhira and Armaan discussing their love story, how they met and the challenges they faced along the way. Eventually, they realise that the next day is their wedding anniversary.

In the promo, Abhira accuses Vidya of faking her illness to keep her away from Armaan on their anniversary. This leads Armaan to reprimand Abhira for making false accusations.