'Let's Keep Things Respectful': Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Link-Up Rumours With Palash Muchhal Amid Cheating Controversy

Gulnaaz Khan | Instagram

As Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding was delayed, an old flirty chat between the music composer and an alleged choreographer surfaced online. Reports also claimed that Palash had allegedly cheated on Smriti with a choreographer. Since Bosco–Caesar's team handled the choreography for Smriti and Palash's sangeet ceremony, many people began pointing fingers at Gulnaaz Khan.

Gulnaaz finally took to her Instagram story to dismiss the rumours and address the 'false claims.' She wrote, "I've noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We not the person involved in this issue (sic)."

Gulnaaz added, "Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn't mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let's keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions." The choreographer further urged people to understand the situation and support her.

Gulnaaz Khan post | Instagram

Choreographer Gulnaaz was linked to Palash after a user named Stutii took to X to claim, "Female choreographer in Boscos team is Gulnaaz Khan, She was seen in many of the videos, shorts and reels on the sangeet day. Strangely Palash unfollowed her yesterday (sic)." People soon started flooding Gulnaaz's comment section on the social media, asking her 'Is it you?' Unaware of what was going on the internet, Gulnaaz replied to one of the comments, saying, "We Choreographed Team India Act ❤️ (sic)."

Female choreographer in Boscos team is Gulnaaz Khan, She was seen in many of the videos, shorts and reels on the sangeet day. Strangely Palash unfollowed her yesterday… pic.twitter.com/I7LjMCstiq — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) November 26, 2025

This witch hunt to identify the choreographer Palash allegedly cheated on Smriti with began after a flirty chat of the music composer was leaked online. The chat was leaked by a woman named Mary D'Costa.

Recently, Mary made another post to clear things up, saying, "There's also been a lot of confusion about who I am. I want to clarify, I am not the choreographer, and I am not the person he cheated with. I'm saying this because things are getting mixed up, and I don't want people assuming the wrong things (sic)."