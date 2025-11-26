Who Is Gulnaaz Khan, Choreographer Who Is Being Linked To Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy?

Palash Muchhal | Instagram

Who is the choreographer Palash Muchhal allegedly cheated on Smriti Mandhana with? A witch hunt has erupted on the internet, despite no valid confirmation. Since Smriti and Palash’s sangeet night was choreographed by Bosco Caesar’s team, many have begun pointing fingers at one of the team members, Gulnaaz Khan.

Recently, a Reddit user posted, "We found the choreographer. Palash cheated with Gulnaaz Khan!!(sic)" The user further uploaded a screenshot of an X post made by a user named Stuti that said, "Female choreographer in Boscos team is Gulnaaz Khan, She was seen in many of the videos, shorts and reels on the sangeet day. Strangely Palash unfollowed her yesterday (sic)."

As this post went viral, people started flooding Gulnaaz's comment section asking, "Was that you? Gulnaaz ???" To one of the reactions, Gulnaaz reacted, "We Choreographed Team India Act ❤️." It appears Gulnaaz commented without realising what exactly people were trying to ask her.

Who Is Gulnaaz Khan?

Gulnaaz Khan is a Mumbai-based choreographer. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has worked in the film industry for 11 years. She is a professional, versatile dancer. Gulnaaz joined Bosco Caesar's team in 2006, and she is still working with them. Gulnaaz calls herself an Assistant Choreographer, Actor, and a G-Star Event Planner. She has been working as an event planner for more than 4 years.

She has recently worked with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani on the 'Aavan Javan' song in War 2. Gulnaaz is well known in the industry for her choreography in Bang Bang, War, War 2, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Gulnaaz has worked with many A-list actors like Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Honey Singh, Sidhhant Chaturvedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, and others.

Wishing Smriti & Palash best wishes on their Haldi and Sangeet, Gulnaaz wrote, "Palaash & Smriti ❤️🥳Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness together! Congratulations for a Big Day (sic)."