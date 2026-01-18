La Grazia OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Toni Servillo's Comedy Drama Film

La Grazia |

Italian cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting the digital release of La Grazia, a comedy-drama film starring acclaimed actor Toni Servillo. Known for his nuanced performances in critically celebrated films, Servillo once again brings depth and charm to the screen in La Grazia, a movie that blends gentle humour with emotional storytelling.

The film had its world premiere as the opening film of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27 2025, where Servillo won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. The film was released in theatres on January 15, 2026. After gaining attention during its theatrical run, the film is now set to find a wider audience through its OTT release.

La grazia: OTT streaming details

The anticipated film is set to be released on MUBI, starting from January 23, 2026. Through witty dialogues and subtle comedic moments, the film explores themes of human vulnerability, relationships, and personal transformation. Toni Servillo’s performance is at the heart of the narrative, as he portrays a layered character with warmth and authenticity. The film’s storytelling relies on simplicity, allowing emotions and performances to take centre stage rather than grand cinematic spectacle.

What is La grazia all about?

La Grazia, which translates to The Pardon, revolves around Mariano De Santis, the President of Italy. A staunch Catholic and seasoned jurist, De Santis finds himself in a dilemma as he begins his final semester in office. He is conflicted about whether to sign a bill legalizing euthanasia. At the same time, he must consider the pardon petitions of two individuals who murdered their partners before the end of his term.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is directed and written by Paolo Sorrentino. It is produced by Paolo Sorrentino and Annamaria Morelli under the banner of Fremantle, Numero 10, and The Apartment Pictures.