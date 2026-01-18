Mark On OTT: Where To Watch Sudeepa's Action-Thriller Movie Online?

Mark On OTT |

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa’s action-thriller Mark has generated strong buzz among fans since its theatrical release, and many viewers are now eager to know when and where they can stream the film online. Known for his powerful screen presence and intense performances, Sudeepa once again delivers a gripping role in Mark, making it one of the most anticipated OTT releases in the Kannada film space. Mark is an action-thriller film directed and written by Vijay Karthikeyaa. The film stars Sudeepa in the lead role. The film was released in theatres on December 7, 2025.

Mark: Streaming details

Mark is a high-octane action-thriller that blends suspense, emotion, and stylised action. The film is based on themes of Political conspiracy and corruption, vigilante Justice and Law Enforcement, Vengeance and Personal Stakes, and high-octane action and suspense.

Plot of Mark?

The film Mark features Kiccha Sudeep and centers around Ajay Markanday (Mark), a suspended police officer who endeavors to save 20 lost children. In his quest, he reveals a significant conspiracy tied to drug trafficking, political corruption, and a merciless gangster named Bhadra while attempting to vindicate himself and reveal the influential network in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Cast and characters

The film features Sudeepa as SP Ajay Markandeya, Shine Tom Chacko as Adikeshava, Naveen Chandra as Bhadra, Guru Somasundaram as Stephen Raj, Nishvika Naidu in a cameo appearance, Roshni Prakash as Sanchana, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Mahantesh Hiremath, Krishna Priya, Dragon Manju, and Dev Gill, among others. It is produced by T. G. Thyagarajan (presenter), Sendhil Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations.