Siddharth Anand's Cryptic Post Hints At Shah Rukh Khan's King Release Date Announcement; Fans Go Berserk

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has set social media abuzz with a cryptic post that sparked speculation around Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The director’s brief yet intriguing message on X (formerly known as Twitter) led fans to believe that an official announcement regarding the film’s release date could be imminent.

On Sunday (January 18), Anand shared a post that, while not directly mentioning King or Shah Rukh, was decoded by fans as a possible hint. The timing of the post, coupled with ongoing buzz around the film, was enough to send Shah Rukh's fan base into a frenzy, with many flooding the comments section demanding clarity and an official update.

The director just wrote, "The date.."

the date.. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 18, 2026

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Announcement loaded."

"Aisi hype bana rhe sid saab, maal tagda hona chahiye," wrote another user.

"Ab king ke announcement ke sath baki movies ka release date reshuffle hoga. AURAAAAAA," commented another fan.

King is among the most anticipated Bollywood projects currently in the pipeline, marking Shah Rukh's next big-screen outing after a blockbuster phase. While the makers have largely kept details under wraps, every development related to the film has been closely tracked by fans and trade observers alike.

Neither Anand nor the film’s team issued a formal clarification yet. However, the cryptic nature of the post has only intensified expectations, with many speculating that a release date announcement or major update could be announced soon.

Besides Shah Rukh in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.