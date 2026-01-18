Allu Arjun's Japanese Fan Breaks Down After Actor Recognises & Greets Her During Pushpa 2 Tokyo Event

Superstar Allu Arjun’s popularity clearly transcends borders, and a recent moment from Tokyo has once again underlined his massive global fan base. As Pushpa 2: The Rule released in Japan on January 16, the actor, who is in Tokyo with his family to promote the film, shared an emotional interaction with a Japanese fan that went viral on social media.

A now-viral clip shows Allu Arjun interacting with fans during a meet-and-greet event organised as part of the film’s promotions. While greeting several fans, the actor appeared to recognise one Japanese admirer in the crowd.

He walked up to her, greeted her warmly and shook her hand - a gesture that left the fan visibly overwhelmed. She broke down in tears during the interaction and continued sobbing even after, as her friend and others around her tried to console her.

The video was shared by Instagram influencers Kanchan and Prudhvi, who were present at the fan meet in Japan. Their post caught attention online, with fans praising Allu Arjun for his humility and the emotional bond he shares with his admirers, even overseas.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has been making the most of his Japan visit with his family. His wife Sneha Reddy has been sharing glimpses of their trip on Instagram, including moments from sightseeing and local outings. The family reportedly flew out of Hyderabad ahead of Makar Sankranthi and has been in Japan for over a week.

Recently, Allu Arjun also shared a family photograph from Tokyo’s iconic Sensō-ji Buddhist temple. The picture featured the actor posing with Sneha and their children, all dressed in winter wear.

Pushpa 2 release in Japan

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which hit Indian theatres on December 4, 2024, received a strong response from audiences and went on to achieve a remarkable box office run. The film amassed an estimated Rs 1,871 crore worldwide, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Indian film to date.

However, despite the actor’s presence in Japan, the film reportedly saw a modest opening there. As per Sacnilk data, Pushpa 2 registered around 886 admissions on its opening day in Japan. In comparison, SS Rajamouli’s RRR recorded 8,230 admissions, while Saaho had 6,510 on their respective opening days.

Pushpa 2 also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Saurabh Sachdeva and others.