Karan Aujla Controversy: 'They Jump To Shame A Woman', Ms Gori Reacts To Parul Gulati's Video Supporting Tauba Tauba Singer

Ms Gori / Parul Gulati / Karan Aujla |

Singer Karan Aujla has been embroiled in controversy after Canadian rapper Ms Gori claimed that he was in a secret relationship with her, even after his marriage to Palak Aujla. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actress, Parul Gulati, on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a video supporting Karan, and she slammed Gori.

Now, Gori has reacted to the video. On her Instagram story, she wrote, "This is why women don't speak up because people think that they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame, a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what as a community around the world we need to stand up for (sic)." Check out her post below...

Parul Gulati Supports Karan Aujla

In her video, Parul has shared her experience of meeting Karan Aujla at an event and how they had a conversation on Instagram. She revealed that they had started following each other, but later, Aujla unfollowed her and also removed her from his followers list. She said, "This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything."

Parul further slammed Gori, and said, "So, listen Ms Gori. You didn't know he was married? You don't have Google? I am gonna call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking shit about him, will get her views."

Karan's wife reacted to the video, and she commented, "Sorry haha (sic)." Check out her comment below...

Karan or his wife, Palak, has not yet reacted to the whole controversy. Meanwhile, their Instagram stories suggest that they are vacationing together. Even Palak has been sharing pictures with Karan, and showing her support for her husband amid cheating allegations against him.