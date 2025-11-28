Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Film Is An Ode To Adab, Tehzeeb And Shayari

Director: Vibhu Puri

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

This week’s release is set in the times when mobile phones were just making their way into our country and the blossoming of love and romance during such times. Despite all the odds, does love and respect find its way, let's find out.

The film, which is set in Delhi, is about Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rehman Rizvi (Vijay Varma) and his family which consists of his mother, his brother and his late father’s printing machine. In order to fulfil his late father's unfulfilled dream, Saif sets off to Kotla to meet Aziz aka Babba (Naseeruddin Shah)- a retired poet. Here, he comes across Aziz’s daughter Minni (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Unaware of Saifuddin’s real intentions, Aziz agrees to take him as his disciple. In the process, Saifuddin falls in love with Minni, who is a divorcee and is a teacher in a school. One day, Aziz develops eye infection, which requires him to be admitted to the hospital immediately. But when Minni calls up Nawabuddin for support, much to her shock, he goes missing. Rather than being with Minni in this time of emergency, he rushes back to his mother in Delhi, at the urgent behest of his brother. His brother tells him that a mobile phone company has given them a dream deal in place of their home and their ‘outdated’ printing press.

Does Nawabuddin Saifuddin Rahman forgo his father’s last ‘nishaani’ of the printing press and give it to the demands of the mobile company, what ultimately happens to the love story between him and Minni and most importantly, what happens to his ‘mission’ of fulfilling his late father's unfulfilled dream is what forms the rest of the film.

Gustaakh Ishq Review: Actors' performance

The film is a masterclass in acting… by the master himself… the one and only Naseeruddin Shah. Despite not being the central character, the manner in which he holds the film is something only an actor of his stature and repute can manage to do! He is followed closely by Vijay Varma. With due respect to his approach towards his character, there are places where he does look struggling with his character. At the same time, he does not let the character go astray.

Then, there’s Fatima Sana Shaikh, who, at a few places, reminds you of a young and spunky Preity Zinta. Even though her role in the film cannot be termed as her career best, she tries to do full justice to her role. Sharib Hashmi is decent and manages to find his space under the sun . Rest of the characters ably carry the film forward.

It's purely because of the film’s slow paced screenplay, the direction (Vibhu Puri) also tends to slow down. In an attempt to create a masterpiece film, the director looks like he has overlooked the audiences he is catering to. Considering that the film is being catered to a multiplex audience, the film’s writers (Vibhu Puri, Prasshant Jha) should have minimized the usage of chaste Hindi and Urdu in the film. The dialogues could have been more lucid and simple. While the cinematography (Manush Nandan) is commendable (do not forget to see the spectacular top angle shots), editors (Nitin Baid, Divyashree Samantaray) could have done away with a bunch of scenes in the first half to make the film crisp. Brownie points to the film’s ‘awww-some’ songs and music (Vishal Bhardwaj), followed by the background score (Hitesh Sonik). Had the songs been promoted in a big way, it surely would have added to the film's USP.

Gustaakh Ishq Review: FPJ Verdict

Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure.