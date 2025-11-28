Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Tanya Mittal & Ashnoor Kaur In Bottom 2? Check Top 5 Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 | Colors TV

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly speculating who might take home the season's title. Recently, as the finale approaches, a twist has emerged; Malti Chahar, who many believed was trailing, has gained massive support from Indian cricketers and is reportedly leading according to online voting trends. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna has secured his spot in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale task.

According to online voting trends, Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal are currently in the bottom two. Tanya, who started strong in the season, seems to be losing momentum as the finale nears. Shehbaz Badeshah is also reportedly in danger.

A user named Subrata Das shared on X, "The latest Bigg Boss 19 voting trends are revealing some shocking insights! 🎯 As per current data, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kur, and Shehbaz Badesha are reportedly ranking in the bottom three, indicating they are receiving the least votes from the audience. This places them in a highly vulnerable position just before the grand finale (sic)." Another user tweeted, "Reports suggest Tanya and Shehbaz are currently in the bottom-2 of voting. Meanwhile, Malti surges ahead as multiple cricketers rally behind her, giving her a strong lead (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19: Who Could Be In The Top 5?

The current contestants in the house are Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Pranit, Ashnoor, Tanya, Shehbaz, and Amaal. Gaurav has already earned the Ticket to Finale, securing his place as one of the finalists. Other contestants with strong fan support based on online trends include Amaal and Farrhana. With Indian cricketers backing Malti, she appears safe from elimination. On the other hand, Pranit enjoys support from the comedy fraternity.

This leaves Tanya, Ashnoor, and Shehbaz in the danger zone. Based on online trends, the current Top 5 contenders appear to be Gaurav, Amaal, Farrhana, Pranit, and Malti.

