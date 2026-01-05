Arjun Bijlani's Father-In-Law's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Ravie Dubey & Other Celebs Attend

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2026
Actor and TV host Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law passed away last week and a prayer meet was organised in Mumbai on January 5. It was attended by several celebrities. Actress Isha Malviya was among the first ones to arrive
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actress Kanika Mann also attended the prayer meet. She worked with Arjun in the web series Roohaniyat
Former news anchor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga also arrived at the prayer meet
Actress Mouni Roy, who shared screen space with Arjun in Naagin, came to pay her last respects
Singer Ankit Tiwari was also spotted at the prayer meet as he arrived to pay condolences to Arjun and his wife Neha Swami
Actress Ankita Lokhande was seen with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Eisha Singh also attended the prayer meet
Actor-producer Ravie Dubey, who shares a close bond with Arjun, also came to be with the grieving family
