Arjun Bijlani's Father-In-Law's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, Ravie Dubey & Other Celebs Attend

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2026

Actor and TV host Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law passed away last week and a prayer meet was organised in Mumbai on January 5. It was attended by several celebrities. Actress Isha Malviya was among the first ones to arrive

Actress Kanika Mann also attended the prayer meet. She worked with Arjun in the web series Roohaniyat

Former news anchor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga also arrived at the prayer meet

Actress Mouni Roy, who shared screen space with Arjun in Naagin, came to pay her last respects

Singer Ankit Tiwari was also spotted at the prayer meet as he arrived to pay condolences to Arjun and his wife Neha Swami

Actress Ankita Lokhande was seen with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Eisha Singh also attended the prayer meet

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey, who shares a close bond with Arjun, also came to be with the grieving family

