'There Is No Truth To Any Rumours': Rakesh Roshan Reveals Rajat Bedi Is Not A Part Of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4

Krrish 4 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films. Hrithik Roshan won't be just acting in it, but he will be making his directorial debut with the film. There have been reports that Rajat Bedi, who played the role of antagonist in Koi Mil Gaya, might return to the franchise with Krrish 4. However, Rakesh Roshan has denied the reports.

While talking to HT City, he said, “The news of Rajat Bedi acting in Krrish 4 is all false. There is no truth to any rumours.”

Rajat made his acting comeback last year with Aryan Khan's series The Bads of Bollywood. The show surely gave his career a boost, as he was the talk of the town for his performance in it. While it is not yet known which will be Rajat's next project, the audience is looking forward to watching him in movies and OTT shows.

In December last year, Rajat had shared a picture with Rakesh Roshan, and captioned it as, "So so happy and blessed to meet the man who gave me a role that’s kept me alive till today @rakesh_roshan9 , my guru my teacher and the most humble and talented person in the industry . Sir , what a pleasure and an honour to meet you today and to have worked with you . It would be anyone’s dream to work with you and I’ve had that dream fulfilled once , would love to do it again (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan To Direct Krrish 4

In March last year, Rakesh Roshan had announced that Hrithik will direct Krrish 4. He had posted, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings! (sic)."

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra will be seen as the female lead in Krrish 4. However, there's no official announcement about it.