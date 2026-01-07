 Karan Singh Grover Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Bipasha Basu On 46th Birthday: 'My Bestest Friend, Most Patient Person...'
Bipasha Basu turned 46 on January 7, and husband Karan Singh Grover marked the day with a heartfelt post. Sharing a photo of Bipasha with daughter Devi, he wrote, "To my most favourite person in the whole wide world… to my whole world." Karan added that he hopes Bipasha shines brighter every year. The couple married in 2016.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu turned 46 on January 7, and on the special occasion, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, wished his ladylove with a heartfelt note. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony at the St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Karan Singh Grover's Birthday Wish For Bipasha Basu

On Wednesday, Karan shared an adorable photo of Bipasha with their daughter, Devi, while penning a heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "To my most favourite person in the whole wide world, my bestest friend in the whole wide world, the most patient person in the whole wide world, the one I love the most in the whole wide world, to the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world, to my whole world….wish you a very happy birthday my monkey."

He added, "@bipashabasu May you shine brighter with every passing year! I love you so much."

Check it out:

article-image

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022.

Bipasha Basu Reveals Devi Was Born With Two Holes In Heart

In 2023, during an Instagram Live with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart and underwent a six-hour-long surgery at three months old as she was diagnosed with a VSD (ventricular septal defect).

With tears in her eyes, Bipasha shared how the first five months were very difficult for the couple, and it all went by in a blur, wherein both of them were confused and numb.

"I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart," she revealed.

Bipasha Basu Work Front

On the work front, Bipasha has been away from the big screen for several years. She was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series Dangerous, which featured her husband, Karan Singh Grover, in the lead role.

The actress is yet to announce her comeback project, leaving fans eagerly waiting for her return to the screen.

