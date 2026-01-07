Dharmendra Struggled To Stand But Insisted On Dancing At 3 Am For Ikkis, Recalls Choreographer Vijay Ganguly

Dharmendra | Image: X

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly recalled a moving moment from the sets of Ikkis, the final film of legendary actor Dharmendra and opened up about his unwavering commitment to his craft despite physical discomfort.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay revealed that Dharmendra, who was experiencing difficulty standing, still mustered the strength to perform a few dance steps for a qawwali sequence that was being shot in the early hours of the morning. The scene was set during his character’s college reunion and was filmed around 2:30–3 am.

Recalling the moment, Vijay said that the team had informed Dharmendra that he only needed to move a little and could do whatever he felt comfortable with. However, the actor was keen to understand what the younger artistes were doing in the sequence. “We showed him that the other boys were doing a leg step while holding each other by their shoulders. He immediately asked, ‘Why can I not do this?’” Vijay shared.

Mindful of Dharmendra’s health, the team requested him to take it easy, move around gently, and enjoy the music. However, the veteran actor remained determined to give his best. Vijay revealed that Dharmendra was seated for much of the time as repeatedly getting up was difficult for him, but when the moment came, he stood up and performed the steps. Eventually, the team asked him to stop, concerned that multiple retakes could be physically exhausting.

“Dancing at that point was not even very important for the character,” Vijay added. “But for him personally, it was about giving 100 per cent. He didn’t want anyone to feel that he couldn’t do it. He wanted to show that he could and he did. We were all in awe.”

Vijay further revealed that Dharmendra even asked for the lyrics of the song and volunteered to memorise them in case lip-syncing was required. According to the choreographer, the late actor was fully invested in the film and determined to give his all, despite his health challenges.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year, just days ahead of his 90th birthday. He had been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier that month and was recuperating at home. The veteran actor was cremated in Mumbai on November 25.

Ikkis, released in theatres on January 1, marks Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film chronicles the bravery and sacrifice of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.