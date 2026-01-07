 Bigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava- VIDEO

The Bigg Boss 19 contestants reunited in Dubai for a grand celebration filled with fun moments, viral videos, and candid interactions. Winner Gaurav Khanna revealed his strategy for winning the show, shared light-hearted banter with Tanya Mittal, while Amaal Mallik’s soulful performance won everyone's hearts.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Varinder Chawla

The contestants of Bigg Boss 19 recently reunited in Dubai for a grand reunion party. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, capturing fun and candid moments among the former housemates. While some contestants were seen making reels, others were spotted indulging in light-hearted banter. Amid the celebrations, winner Gaurav Khanna shared his perspective on what it takes to win Bigg Boss.

How To Win Bigg Boss? Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Formula

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not...
article-image

Speaking about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, winner Gaurav Khanna revealed his strategy, saying, "Mera kaam tha us ghar me ja k, 150-200 crore jjo audience bahar hain, unse connect karna (My job was to go into that house and connect with the 150–200 crore audience outside)." He further added, "Agar Bigg Boss jeetna hai, have your X factors, have everything what you want to do, but just be simple and be real. Because, in life, if you are simple and real, sky is the limit (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 Reunion: Gaurav Khanna Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise

During the reunion, Gaurav was seen engaging in a playful exchange with Tanya Mittal. He asked her, "Batao to kaha se khati ho (Baklava)." Tanya replied, "Sir ko bataungi." Later, Danube Group founder and owner Rizwan Sajan requested Tanya to sit beside Gaurav, but she politely declined, saying, "Aap baitho, I'll take the chair." Gaurav then quipped, "Aap baitho sir, wo baithengi Kunickaa ji ke sath (sic)."

Amaal Mallik Performs at the Reunion

Singer Amaal Mallik, along with his father Daboo Mallik, delivered a soulful performance at the reunion, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar Set the Dance Floor on Fire

Gaurav Khanna arrived at the Dubai reunion with his wife Akanksha Chamola. While Gaurav looked dapper in a puce-coloured suit, Akanksha opted for a chic black-and-white outfit. Meanwhile, Awez Darbar was spotted in an all-black ensemble, perfectly coordinated with his girlfriend Nagma’s outfit. The two couples entertained attendees with a lively dance performance on the popular song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore...

'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore...

Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat...

Hindi TV Buzz Report Week 1 (2026): Naagin 7's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Namik Paul Beat...

Sunny Leone On Splitsvilla X6: 'Emotions Will Be Tested, Surprises Will Come From Unexpected Places'

Sunny Leone On Splitsvilla X6: 'Emotions Will Be Tested, Surprises Will Come From Unexpected Places'

Splitsvilla Season 16 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra-Hosted Reality...

Splitsvilla Season 16 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra-Hosted Reality...

Bigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya...

Bigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya...