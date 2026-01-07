Bigg Boss 19 Reunion In Dubai: Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Winning Formula; Playfully Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 | Varinder Chawla

The contestants of Bigg Boss 19 recently reunited in Dubai for a grand reunion party. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media, capturing fun and candid moments among the former housemates. While some contestants were seen making reels, others were spotted indulging in light-hearted banter. Amid the celebrations, winner Gaurav Khanna shared his perspective on what it takes to win Bigg Boss.

How To Win Bigg Boss? Gaurav Khanna Reveals His Formula

Speaking about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house, winner Gaurav Khanna revealed his strategy, saying, "Mera kaam tha us ghar me ja k, 150-200 crore jjo audience bahar hain, unse connect karna (My job was to go into that house and connect with the 150–200 crore audience outside)." He further added, "Agar Bigg Boss jeetna hai, have your X factors, have everything what you want to do, but just be simple and be real. Because, in life, if you are simple and real, sky is the limit (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 Reunion: Gaurav Khanna Taunts Tanya Mittal Over Baklava

During the reunion, Gaurav was seen engaging in a playful exchange with Tanya Mittal. He asked her, "Batao to kaha se khati ho (Baklava)." Tanya replied, "Sir ko bataungi." Later, Danube Group founder and owner Rizwan Sajan requested Tanya to sit beside Gaurav, but she politely declined, saying, "Aap baitho, I'll take the chair." Gaurav then quipped, "Aap baitho sir, wo baithengi Kunickaa ji ke sath (sic)."

Amaal Mallik Performs at the Reunion

Singer Amaal Mallik, along with his father Daboo Mallik, delivered a soulful performance at the reunion, leaving the audience mesmerised.

Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar Set the Dance Floor on Fire

Gaurav Khanna arrived at the Dubai reunion with his wife Akanksha Chamola. While Gaurav looked dapper in a puce-coloured suit, Akanksha opted for a chic black-and-white outfit. Meanwhile, Awez Darbar was spotted in an all-black ensemble, perfectly coordinated with his girlfriend Nagma’s outfit. The two couples entertained attendees with a lively dance performance on the popular song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.