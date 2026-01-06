Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion: Amaal Mallik & Farrhana Bhatt Cancel Their Trip, Say 'We're Not Interested'- Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestants have come together in Dubai for their reunion. However, not everyone seemed keen to attend. Winner Gaurav Khanna was seen making reels with his ‘positive gang,’ including Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, and Awez Darbar, while Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt chose to skip the event. But why did the duo stay away? Let’s take a look at their reasons below.

Seeing Farrhana's Instagram story, it was first believes that she was travelling to Dubai too. However, she uploaded a video on her story saying, "So, guys ham finally ek nayi destination pe phuch chuke hain, jo batayenge mere param mitra..." the camera then turned towards Amaal. He then says, "Guys, we are in Malta." Sarcastically speaking in Dubai language, Farrhana added, "We canceled the Dubai trip. We are not interested."

Meanwhile, Ashnoor was seen making reel with her Bigg Boss 19 friends. Since Abhishek Bajaj and Nagma Mirajkar's arrival was awaited, she captioned the post, "When the positive gang is in Dubai, it def calls for some fun🤪 #UsBeingUs #Madness #PositiveGroup #bb19 #bb19InDubai. Major missing @humarabajaj24 @nagmamirajkar @themridul_ Jaldi aaooooo!!!!!!"

Reacting to the video, Gauahar Khan commented, "The cool gang." Abhishek wrote, "Positive gang to power gang." Awez commented, "Now waiting for Naggo Bajju Mridulwa to join our majjaaa."

Farrhana Bhatt | Instagram

Seeing two rivals of Bigg Boss 19 house together, many wondered what they are up to. Previously, Farrhana said to Film Window, "We are planning some work together. Some project is there (sic)." She added, "Amaal ke saath ek alag bonding ban gayi hai. Mumma ki bhi, meri bhi. And ek aisi dosti bani hai jo kaafi saari cheezon se guzar ke abhi ek achhi cheez ban rahi hai (A special bond has formed with Amaal, with my mom’s and mine as well. It’s a friendship that has gone through a lot and is now turning into something really good)."