 71st National Film Awards: First Glimpse Of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal; SRK Helps Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Actress With Her Saree
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal, Vikrant Massey, and many other Indian celebrities have attended the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which is taking place today (September 23, 2025) in Delhi. The award ceremony is being telecast live on YouTube, and we have got the first glimpse of the celebrities.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal, Vikrant Massey, and many other Indian celebrities have attended the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, which is taking place today (September 23, 2025) in Delhi. The award ceremony is being telecast live on Doordarshan National's YouTube channel, and we got the first glimpse of the celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan will be receiving the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan. Vikrant Massey will also be getting the Best Actor award. Rani Mukerji will receive the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will be getting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Janki Bodiwali will be receiving the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the Gujarati film Vash.

The gentleman SRK was seen helping Rani adjust her saree while they were sitting at the venue. The King and the Queen of Bollywood are sitting next to each other at the award ceremony.

Interestingly, we will get to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji together in the upcoming film King.

Shah Rukh Khan On Winning National Award

After National Film Awards were announced last month, SRK posted a video on social media thanking everyone. In the video, King Khan had said, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me."

He further said, "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour."

