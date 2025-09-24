Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Video Goes Viral...

The 71st National Film Awards turned into a memorable occasion for Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who were among the winners honoured by President Droupadi Murmu on September 23 in Delhi. While the evening was marked by celebration, one lighthearted moment involving the two stars has now gone viral.

A video on social media shows Shah Rukh struggling to wear his National Award medal. The actor initially tried to place the medal around his neck but removed it after failing to adjust it properly. Rani, seated next to him, quickly noticed and stepped in to help. She adjusted the medal for SRK and the candid exchange between the long-time co-stars was captured on camera and shared by fans online.

Later, Shah Rukh checked if Vikrant Massey had worn his medal correctly. When Vikrant showed him, SRK gave a thumbs-up in approval. Vikrant shared the Best Actor honour with SRK.

Reacting to their video, a fan wrote, "So cute!!! Like kids na? Earning a medal is such a beautiful feeling." Another commented, "All three acknowledged each other perfectly."

"That is called friendship. 👌❤️❤️" read another commented.

"So beautifully srk is checking with vikrant that he wore it properly," wrote a fan.

The prestigious ceremony saw several luminaries from the film industry in attendance. Apart from the viral clip, pictures of Rani Mukerji clicking selfies at the event also caught attention. Interior designer Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh's wife, later shared the selfies on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Along with SRK and Rani's selfie, she also shared a photo of filmmaker Karan Johar, who received the National Award for his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

"The big day for all three of my favourites… What an honour to receive the National Award!!! today is the culmination of all your hard work! Continue to inspire…. 🌟@iamsrk #RaniMukerji @karanjohar," Gauri wrote.

While SRK was recognised for his performance in Jawan, Vikrant won for 12th Fail. On the other hand, Rani received the Best Actress Award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which was released in March 2023.