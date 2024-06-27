Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has recently released and while the viewers of the show are still trying to connect with the contestants of the show, the first elimination has shook the housemates as well as the viewers of the show.

Well, Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated by Sana Sultan, who is the ‘janta ki agent’ in the show. As a result of this, housemates were asked to decide who according to them does not deserve to stay in the show. While 9 out of 14 contestants voted against Shivani Kumari, Bigg Boss turned the tables by announcing that the final elimination will happen only according to the audience and that the audience has decided to vote Neeraj Goyat out. Upon hearing this, while Shivani broke down in tears, Neeraj was seen cheering everyone up before leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Neeraj Goyat is a renowned boxer and had recently revealed that he will be sharing the ring with Mike Tyson in a boxing tournament soon.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 sees popular contestants like Ranveer Shorey, Lovkesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and others.