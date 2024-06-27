 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show

Neeraj Goyat has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has recently released and while the viewers of the show are still trying to connect with the contestants of the show, the first elimination has shook the housemates as well as the viewers of the show.

Read Also
'I Wanted People To See My Raw, Unfiltered Side,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Sana Sultan Khan...
article-image

Well, Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari were nominated by Sana Sultan, who is the ‘janta ki agent’ in the show. As a result of this, housemates were asked to decide who according to them does not deserve to stay in the show. While 9 out of 14 contestants voted against Shivani Kumari, Bigg Boss turned the tables by announcing that the final elimination will happen only according to the audience and that the audience has decided to vote Neeraj Goyat out. Upon hearing this, while Shivani broke down in tears, Neeraj was seen cheering everyone up before leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Neeraj Goyat is a renowned boxer and had recently revealed that he will be sharing the ring with Mike Tyson in a boxing tournament soon.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3's Poloumi Das Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Breakup With Italian Boyfriend: 'He...
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 sees popular contestants like Ranveer Shorey, Lovkesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Neeraj Goyat Eliminated From Show

My Lady Jane Review: Emily Bader's Show Is A Feminist Fantasy Delight

My Lady Jane Review: Emily Bader's Show Is A Feminist Fantasy Delight

'All My Skin Had Peeled Off...': Nana Patekar Reveals Getting Burnt During Parinda

'All My Skin Had Peeled Off...': Nana Patekar Reveals Getting Burnt During Parinda

'Overwhelmed' Shatrughan Sinha Calls Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Union ‘Wedding Of Century,...

'Overwhelmed' Shatrughan Sinha Calls Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Union ‘Wedding Of Century,...

Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Mobbed By Fans As He Cuts Cake With Paps

Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Mobbed By Fans As He Cuts Cake With Paps