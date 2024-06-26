'I Wanted People To See My Raw, Unfiltered Side,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Sana Sultan Khan (EXCLUSIVE)

Sana Sultan Khan | Instagram

Influencer and social media personality Sana Sultan Khan has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She is known for her engaging content and vibrant personality, and has been impressing fans with her dynamic presence, captivating both fans and fellow contestants.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sana talked about her journey as an influencer, her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, qualities that make her stand out, and more. Excerpts:

What aspect of your journey as an influencer do you think will be most beneficial in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house?

I think it's a two-way deal. I know for a fact that my journey in the Bigg Boss house will be the one I'll remember for a lifetime, and I'm going to give it my all. My fans and the audience have seen me in front of the camera but now they'll get to see me in my own space on a daily, my raw and unfiltered self, and that's a side of me that I want everyone to see for the person I'm, the way I think, the way I operate and take challenges head-on. I'm someone who loves challenges and we know that the Bigg Boss house is known for testing a person, and I'm ready to take it on and learn at every moment of my journey.

What inspired you to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Like I said, I wanted people to see my raw, unfiltered side. I hope to win hearts.

How do you plan to handle conflicts and confrontations?

Alfaaz me dum hona chahiye, Aawaz me nahi. I know that the Bigg Boss house will be full of people who may get loud to seek attention or grab footage but I deal with situations with wit and patience rather than being loud.

What qualities do you think will help you stand out among the other contestants?

First of all, everyone is on the stage because they have something special within them. But ultimately, it's about who the audience relates to the most and I think people can relate with me for the person I am. I'm a really simple person at heart and what I think the audience will witness is how someone like me will navigate through a high TRP-driven show where people have been known to go through shocking extents to gain footage - and that's something I can never do. I hope to gain followers through the person I am, not unnecessary controversies.

What strategies have you learned from the previous shows?

My only strategy is to play with all my heart and give the show my all.

Who do you think you would jell up well?

I'm not sure who, but I know I will jell well with creative people who have a passion for all things art, and people who have a zeal for life.

Are there any specific housemates from previous seasons who have inspired your approach to the game?

I have always been inspired by strong women, and that's not limited to reality shows. On the show, I hope to inspire women to be the best version of themselves.