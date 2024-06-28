 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Naezy Reveal Of Experiencing Paranormal Activities? Says, ‘Even My Parents Think I Have Mental Issues’
Naezy opened up about his struggle with the ‘external forces,’ and how his parents ask him to seek medical help.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Naezy who rose to fame with Gully Boy, a film inspired by his life, is currently making headlines with his stay in the show. The popular rapper had earlier revealed to Munisha Khatwani how a few ‘external forces,’ have been affecting him and because of that, he has lost his identity in life. While at that point of time, it was not clear what Naezy was talking about, the rapper’s conversation with Munisha in the episode of the show today indicated towards him facing some supernatural experiences.

Munisha called Naezy today to ask him if the ‘voices of the external forces’ have reduced now. Replying to Munisha, Naezy revealed that the voices have reduced drastically. Naezy then goes ahead to add that it has happened because he has been praying off late and aldo because he is surrounded by so many people in the house. Munisha, who is happy to hear the same, tells Naezy that he can talk to her whenever he wants to. Naezy then tells Munisha that he is glad that atleast he has now found someone who can understand what he is going through. He tells Munisha how he cannot even discuss his situation with people because if he does, people will think that he has gone insane.

The popular rapper then reveals how even his parents do not believe his situation and when he told them about the same, they asked him to seek medical help.

While it is still exactly not clear about what the rapper is speaking, it does seem like the rapper experiencing something paranormal.

