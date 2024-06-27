Bigg Boss OTT 3: Old Video Of Kritika Attending 'Best Friend' Payal's Wedding With Armaan Malik Goes Viral

YouTuber Armaan Malik made headlines when he entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives -- Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. His polygamous marriage received mixed reactions from the audience and fellow contestants. And amidst this, an old video has surfaced on the internet in which we can see Kritika attending Armaan’s wedding with Payal.

A video that emerged on social media shows Kritika at her best friend Payal's wedding. She can be seen walking under the flower canopy alongside Payal. She is seen enjoying the wedding with great enthusiasm while being dressed elegantly.

Netizens React To The Video

Armaan and his marriage with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, has been courting controversy ever since they participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While some netizens liked the trio's transparency and honesty, others have been doubtful about the truth behind their friendship.

One of the users commented, "This is the reason a woman needs to be independent in today's time. If something like this happens she should be able to leave this type of man and live independently with self-respect and dignity."

"Marrying another woman (that too the wife's best friend) when the wife is already there can't be considered as a normal thing. I don't know how these ladies are managing in the same house same room same kitchen and whatnot!! Shame!!! Shame to our society for supporting this kind of filth," another netizen commented.

A user wrote, "Aisi best friend bhagwan meri dushmann ko bhi na de." One of the users commented, "Are ye wedding first ki thi Arman and Payal ne ye tab kaa video hai."

All About The Wedding

Armaan married Payal Malik in year 2011. They have three kids -- a son named Chirayu and twins Ayan and Tuba. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, Payal's best friend, causing trouble within the family. Armaan and Kritika have a son named Zaid.

Celebs' Reaction To Polygamy

Many celebs like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rakhi Sawant have shared their views on polygamy.

Making a video, Karan stated, "The premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is going on and Armaan Malik has reached the show with his trio. That means Armaan Malik has reached the 'Bigg Boss' house with both his wives. You are blessed. People here are not able to handle even one and you have brought two, that too to the Bigg Boss house. Kalesh pro max hone wala hai, you wait for a few days."

Devoleena shared a long note, and expressed, Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it's filth. Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment. I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination."

While, Uorfi supported Armaan, and wrote on her Instagram story, "I have known the family for quite some time and I can vouch they are the nicest people I've ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge? The concept of polygamy has existed since a long, it's even popular to date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment.”