Trans Woman Reacts To Singer Tish Hyman's 'Grown Men With Big D***s In Women's Locker Room' Rant: 'Truth In The Moment Is...' - VIDEO

Singer and songwriter Tish Hyman recently sparked controversy after posting a video rant about what she described as "grown men with big d***s in the women’s locker room" at Gold's Gym in Beverly Center, Los Angeles. Now, one of the trans women involved in the incident, Alexis Black, has shared her side of the story.

Hyman told TMZ Live that her outburst came after multiple uncomfortable encounters in the women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym. According to her, some trans women she met there "looked like men" and made her feel unsafe. She claimed that a few of them were rude, even calling her names, and said that the gym failed to take action despite her repeated complaints.

The situation escalated when Hyman confronted one of them, a trans woman named Alexis Black, which led to her being removed from the gym. She also posted a video of their heated exchange on social media and it went viral in no time.

Along with the video, the singer wrote, "Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today.

Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today. pic.twitter.com/TlpCNCF8SW — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

Alexis, however, disputed Hyman’s version of events. Speaking to TMZ, she said that she is currently transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy but still has male genitalia. Alexis clarified that she was never fully exposed in the locker room and had a towel wrapped around herself at all times.

"I don’t understand why she felt uncomfortable. The truth in the moment is far from what she’s portraying." She also accused Hyman of being the one who created a hostile atmosphere and stated that the singer’s behaviour made trans members feel unsafe.

I think TMZ did a wonderful job at giving us both a platform to speak our side and I think anyone with eyes ears and a mind can see he is completely unhinged. The contrast. I am traumatized he is having a party. This says everything we need to know about how women feel about… https://t.co/WTGsdewji2 — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 5, 2025

Well I’ll say I was treated with respect my side was heard. It’s only fair to show his and I’m glad they did. He is CRAZY y’all. I’m thankful to TMZ. For sharing the story. We need more women speaking out https://t.co/POelPaYTte — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 5, 2025

Alexis added that while some have suggested a separate locker room for transgender people, the solution isn’t that simple. “It’s a complex issue,” she noted.

The altercation reportedly took place just before EoS Fitness acquired several Gold’s Gym branches in Southern California. The gym has not issued an official statement yet.