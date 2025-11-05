 Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Canadian singer Tate McRae, 22, sparked controversy after a viral video showed her holding her microphone upside down during a concert in Phoenix, Arizona, yet her vocals continued to play. The clip led to lip-syncing accusations, prompting Tate to respond on TikTok, writing, "Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows," while belting high notes live to silence critics.

Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Canadian singer Tate McRae, 22, sparked controversy after a viral video on social media hinted that she was lip-syncing during her concert in Phoenix, Arizona, US, as part of her Little Miss Possessive tour on November 5. The clip showed Tate performing an intense dance routine while holding her microphone upside down, yet her vocals continued to play.

Tate McRae Caught Lip-Syncing During Concert

She quickly realised the mistake, flipped the mic the right way up, and carried on singing, leaving fans confused about whether she was lip-syncing. The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users questioning how much Tate relies on pre-recorded vocals during her live performances.

Check out the viral video:

Tate McRae Reacts To Lip-Synching Claims

After the backlash, Tate reacted to the lip-syncing claims with new TikTok post and wrote, "Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)"

The video posted by the singer shows her belting high notes live, effectively shutting down all the rumours of lip-syncing.

However, this is not the first time she has faced such allegations. Just a few months ago, in March 2025, she reacted to earlier viral videos, saying, "Like, f**k me! I'm singing this whole show! You need to watch the whole show, you don't know the whole picture."

