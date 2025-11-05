 'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
Sara Arfeen Khan was a part of Bigg Boss season 18. She was evicted from the house on day 83. Recently, while interacting with The Free Press Journal, she opened up about her journey in the Bigg Boss 18 house and revealed that there was a lot of favouritism in her season.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Instagram: Sara Arfeen Khan

While talking about Bigg Boss 18, Sara told us, "Relationships inside the Bigg Boss house are weird. After I came out of the Bigg Boss I realised that most of the people inside were acting. What I saw outside was completely different. So, whatever happens in Bigg Boss should stay in Bigg Boss. People shouldn't believe or make an image of us from what is happening in Bigg Boss. Arfeen's elimination was very unfair. After him, I was next in line. For some celebrities, like the top 4 or top 5, there's favouritism. To prove my space inside the house, I had to do a lot of hard work. People thought I was psycho, crazy, but that strategy of mine kept me there for three months."

"There was a lot of favouritism. I could just feel it, and it was driving me even more mad. I & Arfeen didn't go there to chill. We took that opportunity, and we were all out there, and there were certain contestants who did nothing and were still going ahead. A lot of times, eliminations were cancelled because certain people were nominated. But I loved the experience. Bigg Boss was the biggest lesson for me. It was a life lesson."

Sara and her husband Arfeen had entered the Bigg Boss 18 house together. Before Sara, Arfeen was evicted on day 34. Karan Veer Mehra was the winner of Bigg Boss 18.

