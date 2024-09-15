Influencer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's High Dil-Luminati Tour Prices, Takes Dig At Justin Bieber: 'We Pay ₹75K To See Lip-Sync Stars' (VIDEO)

Influencer Defends Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Prices, Takes Dig At Justin Bieber (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh sparked a frenzy across India when tickets for his Dil-Luminati tour got entirely sold within minutes of going live. However, social media influencer Saumya Sahni later expressed disappointment over ticket prices reaching as high as ₹25,000 "in this economy. " Now, another influencer came out in support of Diljit, stating that the singer has every right to charge '₹20,000, ₹25,000, ₹30,000, or even ₹1 lakh' for a concert.

An influencer, who goes by the Instagram handle doosre_shabdon_mein, said, "I say it with no regrets that an Indian artist has the full right to charge ₹20000, 25000, 30000 or even 1 lakh for a concert. If he’s able to sell tickets worth ₹25,000, then he has an audience. And a core audience at that. Not that haters are buying these expensive tickets. The Indian audience that you’re claiming are unemployed and penniless, they’re selling out the concert even at ₹25,000. So I’d say the artist is, on the contrary, charging less."



Taking a dig at Justin Bieber, he said, "Because we happily pay ₹75,000 to lip-sync stars."

He added, "Saada munda bhi toh global star hai (Our boy is also a global star). He also has the right to charge these prices. Just because he's an Indian artist, he doesn't have that right? He's struggled for 25 years to reach the rate of ₹25,000."

The influence stated that the audience want to support new artists, but also not willing to buy ₹50 tickets. "But you'll spend here because there are bragging rights involved. You'll go to your office on Monday, show your Reel, your photo, and say, ‘See, I went to Diljit’s concert.' So it's a matter of status to go to his concert."

"You won't tell Gucci or Rolex to spend their stuff cheap because the middle class can't support it. Then why are you applying the dal-chawal logic here? Everyone knows he's at the peak right now, and that people in India only chase a few celebrities. His peak won't last long. If he's trying to capitalise it now, then let him do it no? And a more important point: India doesn't speak only Punjabi. So please regret what you say," he concluded.