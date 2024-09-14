 Diljit Dosanjh Earned ₹234 Crore During Dil-Luminati Tour In US, Reveals Manager: 'Tickets Were Sold For ₹54 Lakh'
Diljit Dosanjh, who recently concluded the North American part of his Dil-Luminati tour, generated close to Rs 234 crore in revenue.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Ever since the tickets of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh announced the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour were sold out in minutes, fans have been expressing disappointment ever since. Additionally, many social media users have criticised the high ticket prices, which range from ₹1,499 to ₹20,000-25,000.

Amid this, Diljit's manager, Sonali Singh, recently disclosed that the singer earned nearly ₹234 crore from his US shows. She told Connect Cine that there were reseller who sold tickets for Rs 54 lakh and Rs 46 lakh and there were also people buying it as well. However, this was not the official ticket prices.

"There is a trend where people usually buy and then resell it. We generated close to $28 million (Rs 234 crore) during his North America Dil-Luminati tour," she added.

Sonali further revealed that tickets for Dosanjh's upcoming Europe tour sold out within a few hours. She recalled their initial hesitation about announcing a second show, but by the next day, even that had completely sold out.

She added, "We were then discussing whether or not to have a third show, but a report claimed that around 80,000 people were waiting in queue for a ticket to Diljit’s concert.”

Meanwhile, Diljit's Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26, 2024 in Delhi. It will be followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

However, Mumbai was missing from the lineup and soon after Mumbaikars expressed their disappointment. However, on Friday (September 13), Diljit took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Dil-Luminati Tour... should we add Mumbai?"

