'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh's fans can't keep calm as the Punjabi singer announced the dates of his Dil-Luminati India Tour on Wednesday. Diljit's tour will begin from October 26, 2024, with the opening concert in Delhi and it will end on December 29 in Guwahati. His admirers are excited to attend his concerts in different cities, however, Mumbaikars are upset as the singer will not perform in the Maximum city.

The singer is all set to perform in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. It came as a shock to his fans in Mumbai as the singer skipped performing in the city.

Mumbaikars disappointed

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Reacting to the Dil-Luminati India Tour post of Diljit, a user wrote, "First I was shocked, now am only disappointed that Mumbai isn’t on the list. 🙃 how’s MUMBAI not on the list?"

"Need Mumbai again," another user wrote.

"Mumbai ne kya bigaada tha?" asked another fan in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Another disappointed user asked, "Why there's no Mumbai in list @diljitdosanjh 😢"

"Paaji Mumbai ni aana taunu?😢 koi na assi taudey layi kitho vi aa jaana hei," wrote a fan.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Ticket booking details and dates

The ticket booking for his concerts will commence from September 12 at 1 pm. The venues have not been revealed yet.

The India leg of the tour will commence in Delhi on October 26. Check dates of other cities here:

Hyderabad - November 15

Ahmedabad - November 17

Lucknow November 22

Pune - November 24

Kolkata - November 30

Bengaluru - December 6

Indore - December 8

Chandigarh - December 14

Guwahati - December 29

Diljit is currently touring the US and Europe.