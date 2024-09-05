 'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati India Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati India Tour

'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati India Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Diljit Dosanjh's fans can't keep calm as the Punjabi singer announced the dates of his Dil-Luminati India Tour on Wednesday. Diljit's tour will begin from October 26, 2024, with the opening concert in Delhi and it will end on December 29 in Guwahati. His admirers are excited to attend his concerts in different cities, however, Mumbaikars are upset as the singer will not perform in the Maximum city.

The singer is all set to perform in Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. It came as a shock to his fans in Mumbai as the singer skipped performing in the city.

Mumbaikars disappointed

Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment. Reacting to the Dil-Luminati India Tour post of Diljit, a user wrote, "First I was shocked, now am only disappointed that Mumbai isn’t on the list. 🙃 how’s MUMBAI not on the list?"

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi Karne Dete Hai' (Exclusive)
Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh's Manager REACTS To Claims Of Non-Payment Of Dil-Luminati Tour Dancers: 'Stop...
article-image

"Need Mumbai again," another user wrote.

"Mumbai ne kya bigaada tha?" asked another fan in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Another disappointed user asked, "Why there's no Mumbai in list @diljitdosanjh 😢"

"Paaji Mumbai ni aana taunu?😢 koi na assi taudey layi kitho vi aa jaana hei," wrote a fan.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

Ticket booking details and dates

The ticket booking for his concerts will commence from September 12 at 1 pm. The venues have not been revealed yet.

The India leg of the tour will commence in Delhi on October 26. Check dates of other cities here:

Hyderabad - November 15

Ahmedabad - November 17

Lucknow November 22

Pune - November 24

Kolkata - November 30

Bengaluru - December 6

Indore - December 8

Chandigarh - December 14

Guwahati - December 29

Diljit is currently touring the US and Europe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi...

Teacher's Day 2024: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Calls Her Father 'Best Guide', Says 'Woh Mujhe Galtiyan Bhi...

'Found It Offensive, Anti-India': Vivek Agnihotri DECLINES Oxford Union's Offer To Debate On Kashmir

'Found It Offensive, Anti-India': Vivek Agnihotri DECLINES Oxford Union's Offer To Debate On Kashmir

'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia DELETES Radha Photoshoot After Massive Backlash Over...

'Stop Sexualising': Tamannaah Bhatia DELETES Radha Photoshoot After Massive Backlash Over...

'I Have Moved On': Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Announce Their...

'I Have Moved On': Did Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel's Girlfriend Leeza Bindra Announce Their...

'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati...

'Disappointed, Shocked': Mumbaikars Upset As Diljit Dosanjh SKIPS Mumbai Concert In Dil-Luminati...