Diljit Dosanjh's Manager REACTS To Claims Of Non-Payment Of Dil-Luminati Tour Dancers: 'Stop Spreading Misinformation'

Recently, Rajat Batta, a Los Angeles-based choreographer and owner of RRB Dance Company, accused singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh of not paying dancers during his Dil-Luminati Tour. While Dosanjh has not responded, his manager, Sonali Singh, issued a statement on social media denying the claims.

She wrote, "Just to clarify Rajat Batta, Manpreet Toor and other choreographers who are making statements for Diluminati tour were never a part of the tour. Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narrative on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Diluminati tour in anyway."

"The official choreographers for the Diluminati tour are Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya and Parth (Vancouver). Anyone not involved in the tour should stop spreading misinformation. Love & regards," concluded Sonali.

Rajat wrote, “While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free..."

He added, "Desi Dance as an industry has become a lifeblood for artists and do a significant part in the entire ecosystem of the industry... while its choreography, stage performances, music videos, reels, to even promoting songs... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture.”

Dosanjh is currently doing the Dil-Luminati Tour across various countries, such as the US, Canada, Europe, and his home turf of India.