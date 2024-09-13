'Koi Haq Nahi Banta': Influencer Calls Out Diljit Dosanjh For Charging Over ₹20,000 For 1 Concert Ticket In India (VIDEO)

A Mumbai-based social media influencer has called out actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for charging nearly Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for one ticket of his Dil-Luminati India tour. His tour will begin from October 26, 2024, with the opening concert in Delhi and it will end on December 29 in Guwahati.

Diljit will also perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. The ticket booking for his concerts began on September 12 and a majority of them got sold out within a couple of minutes.

While the concert-goers can't keep calm and are eagerly looking forward to watch the singer perform LIVE, a section of social media users have slammed Diljit for the expensive tickets.

Influencer slams Diljit Dosanjh

On Instagram, Saumya Sahni shared a 'class-conscious' video and stated that many of Diljit's fans and his 'core audiences' are 'unemployed' or that they do not have enough money to afford his concert passes.

In the video, Saumya says, "Ek Indian artiste ka koi haq nahi banta ki woh 20-25 hazaar rupaye ek concert ke charge kare jab woh six cities play kar rahe hai. Woh teen sets play kar sakte hai. Kyunki aapke core audience ke paas paisa nahi hai, employment nahi hai, ek bahot hi limited means of entertainment hai. Bohot hi kam artistes hai joh iss desh ke liye, unki language mein perform kar pate hain. Aur uske baad ek middle-class insaan ka koi access nahi hai us artiste tak."

"It is very wild to me that an artiste jiska concert bachche bhi dekhne jaa sakte hain, ek middle-class family dekhne jaa sakti thi...they make so much money overseas that they could exempt these things for the country. Like bahar artiste ke sau-dedh sau dollar ke ticket hote hain, ki bas utna hi jitna ek set up ke liye chahiye. Lollapalooza ke passes kitne kam ke hain eine bade lineup ke baad bhi," the influencer added.

"Rs 15K for a concert? In this economy???? In this country?" she wrote along with the video.

Netizens react

Soon after the video went viral, a section of users expressed their frustration over the expensive passes. However, some disagreed with Saumya and said that the tickets were sold out because people can afford to spend that amount.

"This is actually quite a fair assessment. Nirvana as a band always ensured their ticket prices remained extremely low so that their ACTUAL fans could attend the concert and not just people who could afford it," a user comment under her post.

Another wrote, "I really wanted to go, and i was getting the tickets for 13k but it really felt wrong paying all that money for a concert, Diljit is amazing, but in the end it’s JUST another concert."

Speaking in favour of the cost of the ticket, a user wrote, "Why should anyone exempt? Core audience ke pass paisa hai, isliye it got sold out no? Also, attending a concert is not a necessity 😅 unemployed aadmi ke liye jobs ki baat karte hai, not accessibility to a concert."

"You have literally no right to say that. You have no Idea how much money, effort & talent goes behind creating an artist like Diljit. It’s the same way how everyone can’t buy gucci & prada. Agar general public afford nahin kar paati hai toh kya they’ll start making budget products? Diljit is a global name now, He deserves it & his true fans understand it & are ready to pay as well," read another comment.

Mumbaikars disappointed

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars are disappointed as Diljit skipped concert in Mumbai as a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Several fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

However, on Friday (September 13), Diljit took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Dil-Luminati Tour... should we add Mumbai?"

Fans are eagerly awaiting an update about his Mumbai concert.

Ticket booking details and dates

The ticket booking for his concerts commenced from September 12. The venues have not been revealed yet.

The India leg of the tour will commence in Delhi on October 26. Check dates of other cities here:

Hyderabad - November 15

Ahmedabad - November 17

Lucknow November 22

Pune - November 24

Kolkata - November 30

Bengaluru - December 6

Indore - December 8

Chandigarh - December 14

Guwahati - December 29

Diljit is currently touring the US and Europe.