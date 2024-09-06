 Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined the cast of Border 2, which is slated to release in 2026.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the cast of Border 2, starring Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol in the lead. On Friday, September 6, the Lover singer took to his social media handle to share the official announcement. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta.

Sharing a video, Dosanjh wrote, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team 🇮🇳🙏🏻 and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2." In the video, Sonu Nigam’s famous Border song Sandese Aate Hai can be heard in the background.

Check out the video:

Diljit says, "Iss desh ke taraf uthne wali har nazar, jhuk jati hai khauf se in sar haddon par jab, guru ke paas bairah dete hain."

Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Welcoming Dosanjh to the Border 2 cast, Sunny shared the video with the caption, "Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2."

Meanwhile, Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The film is slated to release on January 23, 2026. It has been declared "India's biggest war film" by the makers.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was in talks to play a soldier in the Border sequel; however; he allegedly opted out of the film.

In June 2024, Sunny announced Border 2 on his social media handle with a video, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfil that promise, and to salute the soil of India, he is returning)," Sunny Deol captioned his post on Instagram.

Take a look:

Border, released in 1997, depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna.

