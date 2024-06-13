Border 2: Sunny Deol Announces 'Biggest War Film', Says 'Fauji 27 Saal Purane Waade Ko Pura Karne Aa Raha Hai' (VIDEO)

Filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic war film Border completed 27 years since its release on Thursday (June 13). On the special occasion, actor Sunny Deol announced the sequel of the film, which had echoed the sentiments of duty, sacrifice, and love for the country.

Taking to his official X account, Sunny shared a video in which he says, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne waada kiya tha ke vo vapas aayega. Usi waade ko pura karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai phir se."

The film will be directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Sharing the announcement video, Sunny wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2 🇮🇳 Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh."

However, the star cast or the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

To celebrate the occasion actor Jackie Shroff also dropped a video on social media and recalled playing the role of Wing Commander Anand Bajpai, an officer in the Indian Air Force, in the film.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he tagged his co-stars and wrote #27yearsofBorder."

Released in 1997, Border is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Sharbani Mukherjee and others in pivotal roles.

All the actors were lauded for their incredible performances and the film won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song Sandese Aate Hai was a major hit.