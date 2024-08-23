'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'

Varun Dhawan in Border 2 |

Actor Varun Dhawan has joined the cast of Sunny Deol's Border 2. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh. It is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

On Friday (August 23), Sunny shared the news on X with a video, and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

Even Varun took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans along with the video, and wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact.

I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities."

He further added, "J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bringing a valiant Jawaan story to the screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes, Jai Hind."

The announcement video began as India's biggest war film and it goes with Varun Dhawan's voiceover to which he says, "Dushmnan ki har boli se, Jai Hind bol ke takrata hu. Jab dharti Ma bulati hai sab chod kar aata hu. Hindustan ka fauji hu."

Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and Dutta’s J.P. presented the film. It pays homage to the bravery and commitment of the Indian warriors.

The news of Border 2 by Sunny Deol has fans eager to relive the drama after 27 years. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film is tentatively set to release on January 23, 2026.

Apart from Border 2, Varun is set to play the lead in Baby John, an action drama directed by Kalees and produced by Jio Studios, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra.

He will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi. Also in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Prabhu, and Kay Kay Menon.