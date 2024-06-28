Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari FAINTS After Crying Inconsolably During Punishment Task, Armaan Malik Calls It 'Drama'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 3, a new task was given by Bigg Boss, during which, the contestants had to rush to the task room, steal items based on their wives and throw it in the well to fulfil their wishes.

Soon after, the thing got chaotic after Shivani Kumari and Poulomi Das got into a heated argument during the task. Later, Bigg Boss asked 5 contendars: Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Shivani, Vishal Pandey and Love Kataria to name 2 contestants each, who should be punished. After a discussion, Ranvir and Shivani were finalised by the housemates.

As a punishment, Bigg Boss asked Ranvir and Shivani to walk around the table, hold their ears, and apologise. However, Kumari was hesitant to do the task and kept saying that she is injured. While Shorey started the punishment, Shivani started crying, soon after she fainted on the table.

Soon after Armaan and Vishal took Shivani to the medical room for treatment. Later, Malik was heard telling his second wife Kritika Malik that she is doing 'drama.'

"Usko haar pasand nahi hai, dusri baat usko nominate hote hi chakkar aana, rona shuru hone lag jata hai. Ek aankh ko tum zabardasti band karte ho taaki task naa karna pade. Ladki ne drame kiye hai. Uske baad tum uthake bhi aagayi, usske pehele tum se toh chala bhi nahi ja raha that," said Malik.