Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Main Khush Hoon,’ Says Armaan Malik After First Wife Payal Malik’s Eviction

Just a week into the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the viewers of the show have witnessed some major twists and turns. From the contestants getting into nasty fights to the changing dynamics of the show, the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been in for a roller coaster ride of entertainment.

While a lot is being talked about the contestants of the show, three contestants that have been a hot topic of discussion amid the viewers are Armaan Malik and both his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The contestants are often spoken about for their polygamous marriage and how the three of them have been staying together under a roof.

Well, the Bigg boss OTT 3 house witnessed its second eviction tonight after Payal Malik, the first wife of Armaan Malik was evicted from the show. While this came as a shock to all the contestants of the house, Payal’s husband Armaan Malik, in a conversation with his second wife Kritika Malik was seen stating that he is happy that she is evicted from the show. Well, Kritika was seen bursting in tears after Payal left the house. Armaan came up to her and consoled her. He told her that he is happy that Payal left the show. Armaan stated that he wanted her to stay and fight however, now that she is gone, he is happy about the same too.

Talking about Payal, the popular creator was earlier seen breaking down when she recalled Armaan and Kritika’s wedding.