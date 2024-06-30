 Payal Malik EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS
Payal Malik EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: REPORTS

A recent media report suggests, Payal Malik has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house this week.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Just a week into the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the viewers of the show have witnessed some major twists and turns. From the contestants getting into nasty fights to the changing dynamics of the show, the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been in for a roller coaster ride of entertainment.

Well, this week, the contestants who were nominated were Lovekesh Kataria, Payal Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya, Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan and Shivani Kumari. However, a recent report by Bigg Boss Khabari suggests that out of all the nominated contestants this week, Payal Malik has been evicted from the show. While this is yet to go on air, Payal Malik’s eviction did come as a shocker and was an unexpected one.

For the unversed, Payal Malik is the first wife of Armaan Malik. Armaan has been married to Kritika and Payal both and the trio stay together, and are also known for their content on the same. The trio also participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 together.

