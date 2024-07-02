Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Ye Log Sote Kaise Hoge,?' Says Munisha Khatwani On Payal-Armaan & Kritika Malik's Marriage

Just a week into the recently launched Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the viewers of the show have witnessed some major twists and turns. From the contestants getting into nasty fights to the changing dynamics of the show, the viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have been in for a roller coaster ride of entertainment.

While a lot is being talked about the contestants of the show, three contestants that have been a hot topic of discussion amid the viewers are Armaan Malik and both his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. The contestants are often spoken about for their polygamous marriage and how the three of them have been staying together under a roof.

Well, in the episode of the show tonight, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria and Munisha Khatwani were yet again seen discussing about Armaan staying with both his wives under a roof. Vishal was seen wondering if Payal would not feel jealous seeing Kritika get more time to spend with Armaan now that Payal herself is out of the Bigg Boss house. Further, Munisha was seen asking Vishal and Lovekesh how do the three of them (Payal, Armaan and Kritika) sleep together. Lovekesh, laughed and said that he had asked the same to Armaan and that Armaan told him that whoever wants to sleep anywhere, they do so. Both Vishal and Lovekesh then smiled at each other and later Munisha went ahead to add that this is their personal life. However, Lovekesh then adds that even though it is their personal life, he still asked this to Armaan. Munisha then concludes the topic by saying that both Payal and Kritika share a great bond.

For the uninformed, Armaan got married to Payal's betsfriend Kritika Malik after still being married to the former. However, after it all, the three of them are still staying together under a roof.