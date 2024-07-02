Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'My Father Got Married 4-5 Times, I Hate Him,' Reveals Wada Pao Girl Chandrika Dixit

It has already been a week since the third season of Bigg Boss OTT primered and needless to say, the show has been a hot topic of discussion amid its avid viewers. From the contestants getting into nasty fights to two contestants already being evicted, the show is slowly picking pace.

Well, in the episode of the show todaym, Ranveer Shorey was seen speaking about the death of his father to Munisha and Chandrika and revealed how, after his death in 2022, he started feeling even more alone. Replying to Ranveer, Chandrika made a revelation about her father which also shook Ranveer. The Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, who also goes by the name 'Wada pao girl,' revealed that her mother passed away when she was 6 years old. She further reveals that she never really got along well with her father and that he never took care of her. Ranveer then asked her how did she grow up without her parents. Speaking of the same, Chandrika revealed that her father would keep dropping her off to one or the other relative and that after the death of her mother, her father became a drunkard. Chandrika then goes ahead to add how her father got married 4-5 times and never really cared about her. This confession of Chandrika also shocked Ranveer who confirmed the same once again. However, Chandrika then went ahead to confirm it and also added that she hates her mother. She said, ''Mujhe nafrat hai us aadmi e, jab mujhe jarurat thi tab wo mere sath nahi tha.'' Chandrika also revealed how her nani officially adopted her and then took care of her.

Contestants this season have gone ahead to make some shocking revelations about their personal lives. From Payal Malik revealing how it was way too difficult for her to accept husband Armaan's second marriage to Naezy revealing about 'external forces' trying to sabotage him and his growth, contestants have bared their hearts out and have embraced their vulnerable sides on the show.