 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's Objectionable Remarks On Her
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's Objectionable Remarks On Her

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's Objectionable Remarks On Her

Anil was seen slamming Poulami for wondering if Chandrika Dixit aka the viral 'vadapav girl' was fit to be a part of the reality show

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulami Das was seen criticising host Anil Kapoor in the latest episode after the latter did not take any action against Shivani Kumar for her comments against the former. Poulami questioned Anil's silence on the sexist remarks that Shivani made and stated that she did not agree with the actor's opinions.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Anil was seen slamming Poulami for wondering if Chandrika Dixit aka the viral 'vadapav girl' was fit to be a part of the reality show. It did not go down well with Poulami, who later confided in the housemates, and called the bashing unfair.

She complained that Anil slammed her for the comments she made about Chandrika outside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, but did not take a stand for her when Shivani made objectionable and sexist remarks about her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Main Khush Hoon,’ Says Armaan Malik After First Wife Payal Malik’s Eviction
article-image

"He spoke about what I said about Chandrika outside the house, but what peopl are saying about me inside the house, he doesn’t care. He is not even discussing what Shivani said to me. When I am trying to speak, you’re not letting me. You are dismissing things. Isn’t this wrong?" she told Chandrika and Armaan.

Last week, a massive fight erupted between Poulami and Shivani after the latter used the phrase 'Tum jaisi ladki' (Girls like you) for the former.

"That statement still bothers me, because there are so many girls like me out there. What did she mean by girls like you? I want to know," Poulami said.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Gives Up His Privilege Of ‘Baharwala’ To Save Sana Sultan
article-image

Meanwhile, Armaan's wife Payal Malik got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house this week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bob Marley - One Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta...

'Sexually, You Don't Discover Everything On Your Own': Vijay Varma On His Intimate Scene With Shweta...

Nakhrewaalii: Lehenga-Clad Ansh Duggal Kisses Pragati Srivastava In FIRST Poster, Aanand L Rai...

Nakhrewaalii: Lehenga-Clad Ansh Duggal Kisses Pragati Srivastava In FIRST Poster, Aanand L Rai...