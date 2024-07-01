Bigg Boss OTT 3: Poulami Das Criticises Anil Kapoor For Not Calling Out Shivani Kumar's Objectionable Remarks On Her

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulami Das was seen criticising host Anil Kapoor in the latest episode after the latter did not take any action against Shivani Kumar for her comments against the former. Poulami questioned Anil's silence on the sexist remarks that Shivani made and stated that she did not agree with the actor's opinions.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Anil was seen slamming Poulami for wondering if Chandrika Dixit aka the viral 'vadapav girl' was fit to be a part of the reality show. It did not go down well with Poulami, who later confided in the housemates, and called the bashing unfair.

She complained that Anil slammed her for the comments she made about Chandrika outside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, but did not take a stand for her when Shivani made objectionable and sexist remarks about her.

"He spoke about what I said about Chandrika outside the house, but what peopl are saying about me inside the house, he doesn’t care. He is not even discussing what Shivani said to me. When I am trying to speak, you’re not letting me. You are dismissing things. Isn’t this wrong?" she told Chandrika and Armaan.

Last week, a massive fight erupted between Poulami and Shivani after the latter used the phrase 'Tum jaisi ladki' (Girls like you) for the former.

"That statement still bothers me, because there are so many girls like me out there. What did she mean by girls like you? I want to know," Poulami said.

Meanwhile, Armaan's wife Payal Malik got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house this week.