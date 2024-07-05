Armaan Malik's Wife Payal SLAMS Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Calling Her Marriage 'Filth': 'Apne Muslim Se Shaadi Kari Toh...' | Photo Via Instagram

Ever since YouTuber Armaan Malik entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, he has been criticised by netizens for promoting polygamy on the reality show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee described Armaan's two marriages as 'filth and disgusting.' Payal, who was recently evicted from the show, responded to Bhattacharjee's remarks and told Instant Bollywood, “Sabse pehle aap yeh dekhiye aap kitne criticise hue hai aapki shaadi ko leke. Jab apne ek Muslim guy se shaadi kari thi toh aapne bhi trolling ka saamna kiya tha. Main yhi kehna chahti hu, jab hum aapke life ke baare mein kuch nahi bol rahe toh aap bhi right nahi rakhte ho hamare relation ke baare mein bolne ke liye."

(Firstly, see how much you were criticised after you got married. You also faced trolls when you married a Muslim man. I just want to say, when we did not say anything about your life, it is not right for you also to comment on our relationship)."

Earlier, Devoleena slammed Armaan for his 'every man wants two wives' comment on the show. The actress said, "I can’t say about every man, but surely those with lewd intentions must desire to have 2, 3, or 4 wives. Please stop this filth. For god sake stop this. Someday, if those same wives start saying that they also wish to have 2 husbands each, then enjoy watching that too."

She added, "Don't worry. This karma cycle works in such a way. Someday, some girl will say that she wants to have two husbands and will keep them happy, then I will see how many of you step forward to support her. The same bunch will be the first to not leave any stones unturned in character assassination."

"As a society, we are already on a destructive path. And yes, just because a mistake has been happening for years, doesn't mean it should continue. This justifies every wrong action as being right. In my eyes, this is wrong , POLYGAMY IS WRONG and it will always remain wrong. But kya karein hain kuch aise ki jab tak khud nahi bhugat te tab tak samajh nahi ata. So all the best," said Devoleena.

Devoleena tied the knot with gym trainer Shanawaz Shaikh in 2022.